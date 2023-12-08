Son Heung-Min unimpressed by Tottenham teammates after ‘soft’ performance

The Tottenham captain was not happy with his side’s performance after they capitulated to West Ham on Thursday night.

Ange Postecoglou’s have sent a new and unwanted record of being the first side in Premier League history to lead in five consecutive matches and not win any of them.

Despite their incredible start to the season, Spurs’ form has completely fallen off a cliff as they have now only accumulated 1 point out of a possible 15.

The Australian manager hasn’t been helped by the catastrophic injury crisis that struck his side but will be disappointed nonetheless by his player’s lack of resiliency.

Son Heung-Min

Speaking after their 2-1 loss to West Ham, Son Heung-Min labelled the performance as ‘unacceptable’ and stated that they were ‘soft’.

“Losing that game is unacceptable. We have got the lead five times in a row now. West Ham are always tough to play against but we were soft.” He said via the Daily Mail.

“In the Premier League, you don’t know what will happen in the end.”

The South Korean international will be hoping to lead his side to a much-needed victory against a wounded Newcastle team at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.

