Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Dusan Vlahovic.

They tried to sign him last summer but failed to land him at the club. Spurs are now looking to return for his services next summer and are planning to table a massive offer for his services according to a report by TVplay.

Vlahovic didn’t have the best of starts to life in Turin and Juventus were ready to sanction his departure last summer but they decided to keep him given the unsatisfactory offers. While the Serbian international has turned things around with impressive performances this season, he is still not the preferred choice under Massimiliano Allegri.

As a result, a potential departure could still be on the cards if the Old Lady receives a satisfactory offer. Spurs have been long-term admirers of the 23-year-old striker. They wanted to sign him last summer but that didn’t go according to plan. However, they are ready to return with a massive offer.

The London club are yet to sign a Harry Kane replacement and they feel the Serbian striker could be an ideal fit for the club. As a result, they are ready to table an offer of around €80 million for the Juventus ace.

Their offer will surely make the Italian club consider his sale. And, in order to convince the player about the move, Spurs are willing to offer him offer him a salary of €15 million net per season (£247k-a-week).

The transfer fee and salary that Tottenham are willing to offer suggest they are quite serious about their pursuit and it will be interesting to see if they can land him at the club ahead of next season.