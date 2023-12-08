Tottenham enter race to sign 23-year-old linked with Chelsea and Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to bring in a quality defender in the upcoming window.

Ange Postecoglou is well aware of the fact that his team lacks depth, as a result, Tottenham Hotspur are expected to make multiple signings in the winter to bolster their squad.

Signing a centre-back will be their priority and they are keen on acquiring the services of Jean-Clair Todibo according to Sky Sports.

Spurs are expected to push for a new centre-back, a winger and a midfielder. But, their priority will be to add a new defender to the mix first. The London will give preference to players who are under the age of 24. While they have multiple names on their radar to bolster their defence, OGC Nice’ Todibo could be an ideal fit for the club.

After failing to establish himself at Barcelona, the 23-year-old defender has revived himself at Nice. He has become one of the mainstays of the team and his impressive performances have resulted in a lot of attention.

While his contract with the French club runs until the summer of 2027, a departure in 2024 is the most likely outcome. Spurs would love to have the French international in their ranks.

The long-term injury to their summer signing Micky van de Ven and the suspension of Cristian Romero recently resulted in Postecoglou starting two full-backs in the heart of the defence.

Van de Ven’s injury has seen them struggle and signing a centre-back is a top priority for the Australian boss. Given the importance of Todibo at Nice, it won’t be easy to prise him away mid-season but Spurs are expected to try their best to land him.

The player has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United as well. Chelsea need a long-term replacement for Thiago Silva and Manchester United will probably need to replace Harry Maguire soon. The French international would be the ideal fit for them.