Tottenham pull out of race for Premier League defender with £40m price tag

Ange Postecoglou will look to bring another centre-back to Tottenham during the January transfer window and has lost interest in one of his original targets.

Spurs signed Micky van de Ven this summer and the Dutch star was one of Tottenham’s best players until he picked up a long-term injury against Chelsea last month.

This has been a huge blow for the London club and has contributed to Postecoglou’s side failing to win any of their last five matches.

In the immediate aftermath of the 22-year-old’s injury, Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah was one of Spurs’ centre-back targets but the North London outfit have lost interest, reports Football Insider.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has given the green light for the Chalobah to leave in January if the club’s £40m asking price is met.

The 24-year-old is not part of the new Chelsea coach’s plans and has yet to feature for the Blues this season as a result of this and an injury.

Chalobah needs to move away from Stamford Bridge soon to continue his development as the defender’s progress has stalled having been so good for Chelsea when Thomas Tuchel was around.