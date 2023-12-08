Video: Cristiano Ronaldo marks 1200 matches in classic fashion as Al-Nassr win 4-1

Cristiano Ronaldo reached the incredible landmark of 1200 matches on Friday night and the Portuguese superstar marked the occasion the only way he knows how.
Al-Nassr defeated Al-Riyadh 4-1 to close the gap to Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal to seven points.
The match was the 1200th of Ronaldo’s career and he marked the occasion by opening the scoring on the night.
The Portugal superstar latched onto a Sadio Mane cross and finished it in an unorthodox fashion. The goal was the 38-year-old’s 868th of his career, two incredible numbers the football legend can be proud of.
