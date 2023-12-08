Video: Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp unveils what he “admires” most about Man City over recent years

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Man City have been the dominant team in English football ever since the arrival of Pep Guardiola and the biggest threat to the Premier League champions throughout that time has been Liverpool.

Under the legendary coach: City have won a treble, reached 100 points, won three Premier Leagues in a row and brought their first Champions League crown back to the Etihad.

Unfortunately for Liverpool fans, their most successful period in over three decades coincides with the Guardiola era and what Jurgen Klopp has done on Merseyside has also been a huge success.

This season the duo look to be going head-to-head again, and with Man City opening the door for a new Premier League champion, Klopp has been speaking about the title race and what he admires most about Guardiola’s team.

Speaking to TNT Sports, the Liverpool boss said: “What I admire most about them (Man City) is how ruthless they are. With all the things they won over the years, when you go there it looks like it is the most important game of their whole careers. I respect that a lot.

“They are there (in the title race) and will try win it again.”

