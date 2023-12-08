Video: Tottenham star Heung-min Son reduced to tears after being taken off against West Ham

Heung-min was reduced to tears during the game against West Ham last night.

Tottenham faced another setback as West Ham orchestrated a comeback to secure a 2-1 win.

Cristian Romero’s brilliant header initially gave Spurs the lead, but Bowen’s second half equaliser and a subsequent winner from James Ward-Prowse turned the tide.

Richarlison missed a golden chance to put Spurs ahead before their decisive goal.

In a worrying sight, skipper Heung-min Son hobbled off in the 88th minute, visibly distressed and in pain.

New footage captures Son in tears as medical staff attended to him, sparking concerns over a potential injury.

Watch below:

Son after he came off ? pic.twitter.com/6E4hmJZwdx — FPL Focal (@FPLFocal) December 7, 2023

The club is already going through a major injury crisis and an injury to the star attacker would be the last thing Ange would need right now