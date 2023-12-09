Bruno Fernandes says Man United players “can only say sorry” after Bournemouth hammering

Saturday was another dark day in Man United’s season as Erik ten Hag’s side were hammered 3-0 by Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

The defeat was United’s seventh of the season and it leaves the Red Devils in sixth place, 10 points from the top of the Premier League. It was yet another pathetic display from Man United and it resulted in the Old Trafford faithful booing their heroes off of the pitch.

After the game, Erik ten Hag stated that he would take responsibility for the performance, with the Man United boss saying via Fabrizio Romano: “I’ve to take responsibility for it. We are really inconsistent.

“I understand fans are disappointed, frustrated. We all are but we should do better and we have to show it every game, not have so big levels from one game to another.”

Bruno Fernandes also apologised to Man United fans and understood why they booed the team.

The Man United star pathetically got himself booked near the end of the match, which rules him out of a trip to Anfield next week, so the Portuguese star needs to apologise more than most.

The captain of the Manchester club said via Fabrizio Romano: “We apologize for this unacceptable performance.

“Fans have been behind us all the time so it is normal they boo and didn’t like what they see. We can only say sorry”.

Fans of the Premier League giants won’t believe that sorry is the only thing they can say or do as they will want a response next week as United have two huge games against Bayern Munich and Liverpool.