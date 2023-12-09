Ex-Premier League midfielder arrested for possessing illegal firearm and 126 bullets

Former Premier League midfielder Simon Vukcevic has been arrested for possession of a gun and bullets on an international border.

According to reports in the Serbian media as relayed by The Mirror, the ex Blackburn player was intercepted with a gun and 126 rounds of bullets on the Gostun border crossing as he tried to leave Serbia and enter Montenegro.

It adds that the Serbian prosecutors have accused him of unlawful possession of arm and ammunitions, and has been ordered into custody for 30 days.

The now retired midfielder started his senior career with Serbian side Partizan before working his way to play for Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon in 2007 where he spent 4 years and then joined the Premier League with Blackburn.

He had a rather disappointing stint in the English league, playing only 21 games, scoring two and assisting two, before leaving in 2013 on a free transfer. He went on to have stints in Ukraine, Greece, Cyprus etc. before ultimately calling it time and retiring in 2018