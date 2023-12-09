Exclusive: De Gea still waiting, no Malen/Sancho swap and much more

“This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io“
De Gea still waiting for opportunities
Lots of rumours including Newcastle but, at the moment, they are giving a chance to Dubravka as they trust him.
It’s not clear if this situation will change, and so Newcastle will decide one way or the other what they want to do in the next weeks.
For now, De Gea is still waiting for the right opportunity to restart his career.
Pep confirms Kalvin Phillips will leave Man City
Guardiola said how sorry he felt because Kalvin Phillip’s behaviour is always perfect. He’s a great guy, great player, but Pep has a different vision for Manchester City and this is why the player will leave. He needs to play to be considered for the Euros, it’s really crucial for him.
Newcastle could take him but there are also other clubs interested in the player. For sure this is one to watch for the next few weeks, and there could be a really, really interesting opportunity for Kalvin Phillips.
Victor Boniface continues to enhance his reputation
Keep an eye on him for the summer – not for January – because many important clubs from Italy and from England are travelling regularly to keep an eye him. There’s a lot of interest in this boy, so I’m sure he’s going to be one of the names that will be mentioned in the summer.
No swap deal between Donyell Malen and Jadon Sancho
United and SEC have done many deals together so the relationship is very good, and from what I’m hearing Malen is one of the options that Manchester United are discussing internally.
It’s not a negotiation at this stage because we know there will be new people in charge at United for the January transfer window, so it will take some time before anything concrete happens. Erik ten Hag even said he doesn’t expect any movement in January.
Malen is not happy with Dortmund and he’s not happy to play on the wing because he wants to play as a central striker. United know this but there’s also Timo Werner at Leipzig, Serhou Guirassy with a €17.5m release clause in his contract with Stuttgart – so there are multiple possibilities.
There have been many questions on a swap deal with Jadon Sancho but at the moment guys, I’m told that there is no contact between Dortmund and United so it’s very quiet.
The Sancho situation is still not resolved and so we need to wait. Let’s see if something is going to happen in January, but as of now; Malen discussed internally – yes, swap deal – still not something concrete at the moment.
Bayern still want João Palhinha but Arsenal appreciate him
From what I understand, there’s very good conditions for João Palhinha to leave in January and sources at Bayern are very clear that they still like the player – but they won’t pay crazy money for him. Just to specify too that Bayern’s idea is not to invest something like €70m-€75m, they want a different price. So let’s see what’s going to happen.
The deal is still there to be done and this is an open race because Arsenal also appreciate the player. As I told you, Arsenal are looking at midfield and their top target is Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa, but Villa are doing wonderful and so it will be very difficult for Arsenal to convince Villa to sell.
That’s why there is a complete possibility for Arsenal to move onto other targets. Palhinha is appreciated but also very expensive, and so not an easy deal to do either. From what I’m hearing, another topic is that Arsenal want younger players, but let’s see what they can find on the market.
Chelsea have absolute trust in Pochettino
So, Chelsea are not discussing anyone else internally, they’re not speaking to other managers or to representatives of different managers, because they trust Pochettino and want everything to remain positive.
Erik ten Hag believes Mason Mount is the future of Man United
Of course there has been a difficult beginning to the season in general for Man United and for Mason Mount, but obviously he can still be an important player for the club and Erik ten Hag believes he is part of the future for Man United.
He’s happy with the behaviour of the player off the pitch, including trying to recover in the best and quickest way possible. Obviously the club are expecting different things in the next month, but they want to wait for him and don’t want more pressure from the media regarding his selection or form.
In other news…
Carlo Ancelotti/Real Madrid transfers – Brazil want Ancelotti, this is clear, but there’s still nothing decided or sealed. Ancelotti’s camp keep repeating what he says in public; focus on Real Madrid now and nothing else. Ancelotti doesn’t want to have any problem now as Real Madrid are doing great and Brazil keep waiting. There’s nothing with the Saudis. I’m also told Real Madrid have made no decision on the futures of Nacho and Lucas Vazquez, same for Kroos and the other players out of contract in 2024. It will be decided next year, not now for sure.
Bruno Fernandes – I don’t agree with Stan Collymore regarding Bruno because, honestly, I think Bruno is a great captain. Top mentality, top player, loves the club, respected by his team-mates. This is just my opinion, anyone can have his opinion… but I don’t think United have a problem with their captain. Bruno is really appreciated.
Paul Pogba – I’ve absolutely no idea on Pogba’s situation guys, unfortunately. This is a legal story, I don’t know this kind of things so I’m not entering into this topic. It’s best to only stick to official statements. No idea of what’s going to happen regarding an appeal…