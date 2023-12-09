Exclusive: De Gea waiting for the right opportunity with Newcastle set to make a decision

Ever since David de Gea left Man United in the summer there’s been a question mark as to where he might end up next.

The free agent has sat and waited as the days have turned into weeks which have then turned into months, and still, as we approach the festive period, the Spaniard doesn’t have a club.

Perhaps that’s as much to do with the reported £350,000 per week salary he was on at Old Trafford as the type of club he wants to join that has seen his career stagnate a little.

If nothing else, a few months out of the spotlight might not have done him any harm at all.

After all, media outlets and supporters were rounding on him after his performance in the FA Cup final at the back end of last season, and his mistakes were being continually scrutinised.

In the past few months he will have had time to reflect on his past career and also where he would like to end his time between the posts. He can, for all intents and purposes, be selective.

‘Unfortunately guys there’s still nothing to report on the future of David de Gea, nothing concrete so far,’ Fabrizio Romano wrote in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

‘Lots of rumours including Newcastle but, at the moment, they are giving a chance to Dubravka as they trust him.

‘It’s not clear if this situation will change, and so Newcastle will decide one way or the other what they want to do in the next weeks.

‘For now, De Gea is still waiting for the right opportunity to restart his career.’

If, in the end, Newcastle decide against his hire, and with de Gea not believed to be interested in a move to the Saudi Pro League, a role back home in Spain will surely be one that appeals.