Fans are just discovering what Harry Maguire’s real name is after Man United star changed it as a child

Some Man United fans are just discovering what Harry Maguire’s real name is after someone changed what the footballer goes by as a child.

Maguire has resurrected his career at Old Trafford in recent weeks after a tough period at Man United over the previous two seasons.

Bad performances and mistakes made the defender a household name worldwide but Harry is not officially his real name.

The England international’s middle name is Harry and it turns out that his first name is Jacob. It is believed that the Man United star has been going by the name ‘Harry’ since an early age and some fans are just discovering this fact – which can be seen in the comment section of the tweet below.