Fans are just discovering what Harry Maguire’s real name is after Man United star changed it as a child

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Some Man United fans are just discovering what Harry Maguire’s real name is after someone changed what the footballer goes by as a child. 

Maguire has resurrected his career at Old Trafford in recent weeks after a tough period at Man United over the previous two seasons.

Bad performances and mistakes made the defender a household name worldwide but Harry is not officially his real name.

The England international’s middle name is Harry and it turns out that his first name is Jacob. It is believed that the Man United star has been going by the name ‘Harry’ since an early age and some fans are just discovering this fact – which can be seen in the comment section of the tweet below.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Liverpool fans will love to see former player score against Man United inside five minutes
Video: Liverpool score late winner again thanks to long-range stunner from midfielder
Video: Mohamed Salah draws Liverpool level 94 seconds after Crystal Palace star sent off
More Stories Harry Maguire

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.