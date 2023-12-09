Leeds United are keen on signing the FK Haugesund striker Sory Ibrahim Diarra.

According to reports, they will compete with Italian outfit Salernitana for his signature. The Serie A side are keen on signing the 23-year-old striker in January as well.

Diarra has eight goals to his name this season and his performances have attracted the attention of the top clubs.

Apparently, the striker could be available for a fee of around £686,000. Leeds certainly have the finances to get the deal done and it remains to be seen whether they can win the race for his signature.

They will need to add more quality to their attacking unit and Diarra could prove to be a solid long-term acquisition.

The opportunity to move to English football could be an attractive option for the player as well.

It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds over the next few weeks.

Leeds will be hoping to push for promotion to the Premier League and the right additions in January could help them finish the season strongly.