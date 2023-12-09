Leicester City are reportedly interested in signing the Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall.

The 26-year-old defender has fallen down the pecking order at the Premier League club and he is expected to be available during the January transfer window.

A number of clubs are keen on signing Worrall and it seems that Leicester have now joined the race as well as per reports.

The Championship outfit already have a quality defensive unit at their disposal and they are now looking to add to their strengths.

It is evident that they want to secure a promotion back to the Premier League and they are looking to bring in the right additions.

The 26-year-old could prove to be a useful option for Leicester City and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Championship rivals Middlesborough are keen on signing the defender as well.

Worrall will be hoping to join a club where he will get ample game time and it remains to be seen where he ends up.