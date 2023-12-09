Liverpool team news: Quansah starts as Klopp makes five changes from midweek

Liverpool get the dreaded early kick-off at the weekend again, with a trip to Crystal Palace giving Jurgen Klopp a chance to see his side top the Premier League table once more.

The Reds are flying high and enjoying a fabulous 2023/24 campaign, with only Arsenal having a better start over the first 15 matches of the season.

Three points against a struggling Eagles side would see Liverpool leapfrog the Gunners for 24 hours at least, and with Mikel Arteta’s side having to play out a tough game against a resurgent Aston Villa, Klopp’s mindset is sure to be on taking the win back to Merseyside and the advantage heading towards the festive fixtures.

The Liverpool manager has made five changes from the XI that began the midweek match against Sheffield United, with the team lining up as follows (4-1-2-3):

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold – Quansah – van Dijk – Tsimikas

Endo

Gravenberch – Szoboszlai

Salah – Nunez – Diaz

It’s an attacking XI that’s perhaps most notable for the swift return of Alisson Becker in goal and Jarell Quansah starting alongside captain, Virgil van Dijk.

With a threat coming from all over the pitch, Roy Hodgson’s Palace side are certainly going to have their work cut out in trying to stop the visitors for the entire 90 minutes.