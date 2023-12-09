Man United ace with 50 goals in 138 appearances could be set for surprise January move

The January transfer window could well be one that sees Man United as one of the busier clubs in the market.

Despite Erik ten Hag seeming to believe that not much business will be done, if Sir Jim Ratcliffe takes over in good time, there’s a school of thought that he’ll want to make quite the splash to get the long-suffering Old Trafford faithful onside.

Whether or not that’s the case remains to be seen, but one transfer that’s almost certain to happen is the sale of Jadon Sancho.

The winger has been persona non grata as far as his manager has been concerned for the past few months, and with no real prospect of the current impasse being settled to the satisfaction of both parties, a move away is the only option.

According to BILD (h/t Sport Bible), Sancho could be in line for a sensational return to Dortmund, where he scored 50 goals in 138 appearances.

The report goes on to add that Donyell Malen, who is thought to be unhappy with his role at the Bundesliga outfit, could head to Man United in exchange.

With three weeks to go until the January window opens, and then four weeks of the window remaining open, there is plenty of time for a deal to be constructed.

Whether both clubs and players can agree on it is another question entirely.