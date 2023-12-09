Man United leading Tottenham in race for important defender valued at £40m

Man United and Tottenham enter January in search of a new centre-back and it is being reported that the Manchester club are leading the way for an important player to a team in France.

According to Football Insider, Man United are still interested in bringing Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo to Old Trafford having looked at the French star during the summer.

The Manchester outfit could make a move for the 23-year-old in January to address their defensive issues as Lisandro Martinez is currently absent with an injury and Raphael Varane has fallen out of favour with Erik ten Hag.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have been the preferred defensive duo at United in recent weeks and Todibo would be a great addition as he has made huge progress since moving to Nice and is an important player for the French side.

The report says that Tottenham have become more interested in Todibo in recent weeks as Ange Postecoglou looks to add more strength to his defensive line following the injury to Micky van de Ven last month.

However, Man United are leading the race and the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe will improve their chances of landing the player as the INEOS CEO also owns Nice.

The Mirror reports that the French star is currently valued at £40m by the Ligue 1 side and it remains to be seen if the Premier League duo will make a move next month.