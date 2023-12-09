The partial takeover of Man United by Sir Jim Ratcliffe evidently can’t come soon enough for supporters and new board members alike.

It seems that there is an awful lot of groundwork to be done with the Old Trafford outfit in order to get the club back where it belongs at the top table of domestic and European football.

When Sir Jim is finally unveiled, his team can get to work on stripping back every part of the footballing side of the business to see where they can have an immediate effect firstly, and also what areas need attention over a much longer period.

It’s unlikely to be pretty and those people working at the club at present would have every right to be concerned about what happens next.

However, it’s clear that a root and branch overhaul has long been necessary, and if Sir Jim and his team get this right, Man United will absolutely benefit in the long-term.

According to talkSPORT, Newcastle sporting director, Dan Ashworth, is a candidate of interest for a similar post at the Red Devils, with Sir Jim believed to be impressed by what he’s done whilst at St. James’ Park.

Furthermore, it’s believed that Ashworth has a long-standing relationship with Dave Brailsford, who happens to be Sir Jim’s right-hand man.