Man Utd want €40m-rated ace with 15 goal contributions, but he prefers Arsenal

Arsenal have been linked with the move for the Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong.

The 22-year-old is reportedly a target for Manchester United as well. But a report from Football Transfers claims that he prefers a move to Arsenal instead.

The defender could be signed for a fee of around €40 million at the end of the season because of a clause in his contract. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can win the race for his signature.

The fact that the player prefers a move to the north London club will certainly come as a huge boost for me. The Gunners could certainly use a quality right back and Frimpong would be an upgrade on players like Ben White.

The 22-year-old is exceptional going forward and he will add a new dimension to the Arsenal attack as well. Frimpong has six goals and nine assists to his name across all competitions this season and he could develop into a world-class fullback with coaching and guidance.

Arteta has done well to nurture talented young players at Arsenal and he helped the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli develop into top-class players for the Gunners. He could help the Dutch defender fulfil his tremendous potential as well.

Meanwhile, Manchester United could use someone like him as well. He would be an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The former Crystal Palace defender has often been criticised for his shortcomings going forward. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the player to move to Old Trafford.