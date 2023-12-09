Manchester United could sell star with 265 PL appearances in January

Manchester United are prepared to cash in on Christian Eriksen during the January transfer window.

The 31-year-old has struggled for regular game time at Old Trafford and the Red Devils feel that he is not good enough to contribute at a high level consistently.

A report from Football Insider claims that the feeling within the Premier League club is that the Denmark international is struggling with the intensity of the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can find a buyer for Eriksen during the January window. The midfielder is currently sidelined with a knee injury and he will be hoping to play more often when he returns to action.

He has a contract with Manchester United until the summer of 2025 and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. The former Tottenham midfielder is a proven performer in the Premier League and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for most midtable clubs if he decides to move on.

Given his stature at Manchester United, he could be available for a nominal price as well.

Eriksen will add creativity, vision and technical ability in the final third. He is versatile enough to operate in a number of roles as well. It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.

The midfielder has 265 Premier League appearances in total with Tottenham and Manchester United. His extensive experience of English football could help him secure a move to another English club in January.