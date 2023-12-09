Newcastle will reportedly sell youngster Emil Krafth if they can find a suitable replacement in the transfer market.

The 29-year-old only recently signed a new deal with the club at the start of the season last year but he has struggled to settle into the squad.

Krafth has only played two minutes of Premier League football so far this campaign as Fabian Schar and Jamal Lascelles start week in and week out.

The club are willing to cut their losses on the 29-year-old but will only do so if they can find a replacement in next month’s January transfer window, according to Football Insider.

Eddie Howe is currently struggling with an injury crisis and does not want to make his squad any thinner for the moment.

Sven Botman is just one of the many names out injured who would fit seamlessly back into the starting eleven upon their return.

With his contract set to expire next summer, now would be the ideal time to try and make some money on Kraft while also lessening the wage bill.