Newcastle to pursue loan signing in January due to FFP restrictions

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are hoping to bring in quality acquisitions during the January transfer window and they could look to sign a number of players on loan.

A report from Football Insider claims that Newcastle have very little to spend because of the financial fair play regulations and therefore they will look to conduct loan transfers in January from the Saudi Pro League.

They have been linked with players like Ruben Neves in recent weeks and it remains to be seen whether they can bring in the necessary additions.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund owns Newcastle United and a number of clubs in the Saudi Pro League as well. The common ownership could help the Premier League side negotiate transfers with those clubs in January.

More Stories / Latest News
Leicester City keen on 26-year-old Premier League defender
West Ham have set an asking price for 26-year-old key man amid transfer links
Manchester United want to raid PL rivals for key man who will transform their transfer department

It would help them bring in players without violating the financial fair play regulations.

Newcastle will be hoping to secure Champions League qualification at the end of the season and they need to improve their squad in order for that to happen.

They should look to bring in a quality central midfielder and a defender during the January transfer window. A top-class winger would also be a vital acquisition for them.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.