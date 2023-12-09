Newcastle United are hoping to bring in quality acquisitions during the January transfer window and they could look to sign a number of players on loan.

A report from Football Insider claims that Newcastle have very little to spend because of the financial fair play regulations and therefore they will look to conduct loan transfers in January from the Saudi Pro League.

They have been linked with players like Ruben Neves in recent weeks and it remains to be seen whether they can bring in the necessary additions.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund owns Newcastle United and a number of clubs in the Saudi Pro League as well. The common ownership could help the Premier League side negotiate transfers with those clubs in January.

It would help them bring in players without violating the financial fair play regulations.

Newcastle will be hoping to secure Champions League qualification at the end of the season and they need to improve their squad in order for that to happen.

They should look to bring in a quality central midfielder and a defender during the January transfer window. A top-class winger would also be a vital acquisition for them.