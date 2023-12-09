Potential Man United managerial target with Real Madrid past could replace Steve Cooper at Forest

If Man United were thinking about replacing Erik ten Hag with one of their potential managerial targets, then it appears they will need to move quickly.

With Nottingham Forest not reaching anywhere close to their potential at present under Steve Cooper, and a 5-0 loss at Fulham a hammer blow to the manager’s credentials, it appears that changes could be afoot at the City Ground.

According to The Guardian (subscription required), Forest owner, Evangelos Marinakis, is running out of patience as Forest continue their slide down the Premier League table.

Before the weekend’s fixtures, Forest find themselves just four points above the relegation zone, and ominously, Everton, who have received a 10-point deduction, are just three points behind and will leapfrog Forest if results go their way.

Marinakis could well make a decision as soon as the result against Wolves is known, and it’s former Wolves manager, Julen Lopetegui, that’s being considered by the Midlands-based club.

The former Real Madrid and Sevilla manager has been linked to Man United by The Sun after AS reported that Lopetegui has turned down an incredible salary package to manage in the Saudi Pro League.

It isn’t clear at this point if the Spaniard would be willing to accept the challenge at Forest if it were offered, or whether he’s content to sit tight in the hope that, perhaps, the United job will open up for him.