Roy Hodgson calls out Liverpool star after ‘unbelievably harsh’ decision

Roy Hodgson wasn’t happy with the referee’s decision to send off Jordan Ayew during their 2-1 loss to Liverpool.

The Eagles welcomed Jurgen Klopp’s side to Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon as they looked to grab their first win in five.

They looked well on their way to doing just that after Jean Phillipe-Mateta converted a penalty that he won, after a lengthy VAR check.

But the game was flipped on its head when Ayew was shown a second yellow card after a foul on Curtis Jones who was launching a counterattack.

Mohamed Salah went on to score just moments later before Jones grabbed the winner with a fantastic strike.

Roy Hodgson was understandably devastated by the result and called out Virgi van Dijk for his actions that saw Ayew receive his first yellow.

“Van Dijk took the opportunity to get him the first yellow card by kicking the ball against him from a few yards away,” he said during his interview with TNT Sports.

“I think if you’re Liverpool Football Club, you don’t need players of Van Dijk’s quality and status in the game to try and get a player a yellow card by just kicking the ball against him.”