Ruud Gullit claims former Everton boss is better than both Sir Alex Ferguson and Pep Guardiola

The former AC Milan midfielder claims that his old teammate, Carol Ancelotti, is better than both Sir Alex Ferguson and Pep Guardiola.

The debate surrounding who is the greatest manager of all time can rage on forever but one certain thing is, Guardiola and Ferguson will be the two prime candidates.

Both managers have made history in their own right at their respective Manchester clubs with the Spanish boss still adding to his already long list of credentials.

But footballing icon, Gullit, believes that there is one man who stands above the rest, Ancelotti.

The Italian manager, who is currently in charge of Real Madrid, has won the Champions League on four separate occasions and is the only coach to win all five major European leagues.

Speaking to Gambling Zone, as quoted by Football Italia, Gullit believes his former AC Milan teammate is the ‘king of kings’.

“I think Ancelotti is a bit bigger than Sir Alex and Pep due to the Champions Leagues he’s won! He’s top-notch, and he’s the king of European success. “ He said.

“Both Pep and Sir Alex are a part of history, but let’s look at what Ancelotti has achieved. He’s the king of kings, better than anyone else, and I’m very proud of him.”