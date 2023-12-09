Thogden says Liverpool star’s celebration vs Crystal Palace went “a bit far”

Liverpool came from behind once again on Saturday afternoon to defeat Crystal Palace 2-1 with the winning goal coming from substitute Harvey Elliott.

The Reds fell behind in the match during the second half after a penalty was converted by Jean-Philippe Mateta. However, the game would change minutes later when Jordan Ayew was sent off for a second yellow card.

This got Liverpool’s tails up and 94 seconds later, Salah had the Reds level. Jurgen Klopp’s team won the match in added time thanks to a long-range striker from Elliott, which resulted in the youngster producing a Dragon Ball Z celebration.

The England star did Goku’s blast “Kamehameha” into the travelling Liverpool fans and YouTuber Thogden said it went “a bit far”.

These celebrations are going a bit far pic.twitter.com/9zNqjEj4X6 — Theo (@Thogden) December 9, 2023

Elliott is not the first athlete to produce this celebration and he won’t be the last as Dragon Ball Z is a very popular show across the World.

Secondly, footballers should be allowed to celebrate in whatever way they want as long as it doesn’t hurt anyone, so who is Thogden or anyone else to police the way Elliott wants to mark the occasion of scoring a goal?