Tottenham ace linked with a move to Premier League rivals who rate him highly

Newcastle will once again consider a move for Hugo Lloris in the January transfer window.

That is according to The Mirror’s Ryan Taylor, who claims that Eddie Howe could make a ‘shock swoop’ for the Frenchman if he decides to sign an extra cover for Nick Pope.

The England goalkeeper is sidelined for at least four months after he picked up an injury during the 1-0 win over Manchester United.

The report claims that the Magpies manager is ready to put his faith in former No.1 Martin Dubravka. However, the club are already discussing potential options if they decide to sign a backup in January.

Among those linked include former Manchester United keeper David De Gea who is currently a free-agent after the club refused to give him a contract extension.

The Spaniard is said to be keen on a move to Newcastle.

But the report adds that the Newcastle hierarchy rates the World Cup winner highly and would prefer a move for him instead.

They tried to sign him in the summer but the Spurs keeper at that time politely declined as he felt it was too late in the window to leave the club.

Nick Pope’s injury is certainly a huge blow for Newcastle. He has proven to be a reliable presence between the sticks for the resurgent Magpies.

With Newcastle still in the Champions League, someone with the experience of Lloris or De Gea or even Keylor Navas could be a great short-term addition for Newcastle.