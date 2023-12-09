Tottenham to approach one of the Premier League’s best defenders over January move

Tottenham are in the market for a new defender in January and the North London club are preparing to approach Everton for Jarrad Branthwaite.

The 21-year-old has been one of the best defenders in the Premier League this season and has played a key role in Sean Dyche’s current run of good form.

After missing the opening two games of the season, Branthwaite has played every minute possible for Everton in the Premier League with Dyche valuing him as an important player at Goodison Park.

Therefore, the Merseyside club will reject any approach from Spurs for the centre-back, reports Football Insider.

The report states that Branthwaite is a top target for Tottenham in January as Ange Postecoglou needs to strengthen his defensive line following the injury to Micky van de Ven last month.

The Australian coach has had to use full-backs in the central areas during recent matches and it has resulted in the North London club failing to win any of their last five matches.

It looks like Tottenham will not get Branthwaite in January, therefore, the London club will need to look at other options on their transfer list.