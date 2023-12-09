Transfer expert has the latest on Pochettino’s position at Chelsea after Man United debacle

Given how poor Man United have been of late, the drubbing that they handed out to Chelsea on Wednesday will have done nothing for Mauricio Pochettino’s credibility.

The result may have only been 2-1 to the Red Devils but in truth, things could’ve been much worse for the Blues.

Over the past year or so, things just haven’t worked out as well as Todd Boehly would’ve like.

Stamford Bridge has seen Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard all depart, with Pochettino undoubtedly seen as the saviour of the club after a disastrous 2022/23.

Unfortunately for the Argentinian, the Blues are languishing down in 10th place and are a cavernous 17 points behind leaders, Arsenal.

They’ve already lost six of their 15 games, conceding 26 goals and have only won five. This from a team that has spent world record sums on players too.

Despite all this, it would appear that Pochettino is safe from Boehly wielding the axe again.

‘Let’s see also what’s going to happen with the future of Mauricio Pochettino. At the moment the position is still very clear though there have been a lot of questions after a disappointing performance against Manchester United,’ Fabrizio Romano wrote in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

‘Chelsea directors and owners still have the same feelings. They trust and support Mauricio Pochettino. Christopher Nkunku and other injured players could be back in the squad very soon and the hope is that this will prove to be positive in changing the current situation.

‘So, Chelsea are not discussing anyone else internally, they’re not speaking to other managers or to representatives of different managers, because they trust Pochettino and want everything to remain positive.’

It’s clear that results and performance levels need to change, and the more appropriate time to judge just how well Pochettino has done would be at the end of his first season.

He has had to deal with a huge number of injuries to key players, and therefore it’s obvious that there should be an upturn once Chelsea have a fully fit squad available.