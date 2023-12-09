Video: Bournemouth close to securing historic win at Old Trafford as Billing doubles the lead

Bournemouth are 20 minutes away from securing a historic win at Old Trafford.

Former Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke gave the away side the lead early in the game and Billing who had just came on from the bench has double the lead in the 68th minute.

The goal came from a devastating counter from the Cherries. Solanke leads the charge and does brilliantly before playing the pass on the left to Marcus Tavernier.

He played in a teasing cross at the far post for Billing to leap over Dalot to score a powerful header past Onana.

