Joey Barton has certainly stoked the fires with his comments about women in football, but he’s met his match with Chelsea Women’s manager, Emma Hayes.

One of the most iconic figures in the women’s game, Hayes clearly knows her stuff when it comes to tactics, motivation and any other area of football she cares to address.

She has been a refreshing breath of fresh air in the commentary booth for some matches in the men’s game and absolutely deserves the kudos for all of her achievements.

When asked in a recent press conference about Barton’s diatribe, she gave a considered but epic response.

Your move, Joey!

Pictures from Hayters