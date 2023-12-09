James McAtee has put Sheffield United one goal to the good after a stunning strike from just inside the box.

Chris Wilder will be hoping to grab his first win as Sheffield United manager since returning to the club last week.

After losing their mid-week clash with Liverpool 2-0, Wilder will be confident that his side can get a result against Burnley after taking the lead at Bramall Lane.

After picking up the ball in the corner of the box, McAtee curled a stunning effort into the top corner to bag his first goal for his new club.

