Video: Jobe Bellingham’s goal controversially ruled out by dreadful offside call

Jobe Bellingham, brother of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, had a goal ruled out in what is perhaps one of the worst offside decisions you’ll see.

The Sunderland star had the ball in the back of the goal against West Brom but the goal was chalked off by the linesman.

A powerful shot from Adil Aouchiche was parried away by keeper Alex Palmer and Bellingham was the quickest to react as he slotted home from close range.

However, replays clearly showed that Bellingham was well onside by a couple of yards at least, while Patrick Roberts, in an offside position, had no impact on the play.

The decision, despite the blatant error, remained unchanged since there is no VAR in the Championship.

Watch the shocking call below: