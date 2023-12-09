Video: Jude Bellingham shows World-Class ability once again with latest Real Madrid goal

Jude Bellingham has scored his 16th goal of the season to give Real Madrid the lead against Real Betis on Saturday afternoon. 

The English midfielder has been the signing of the season across the World of football having moved to the Spanish capital this summer from Borussia Dortmund.

In such a short period of time, the youngster has become a huge favourite amongst Real Madrid fans and that will continue after his latest goal.

Bellingham showed his World-Class ability when breaking the deadlock for Los Blancos against Betis as the Englishman took the ball on his chest and finished all in one movement. This was the 20-year-old’s 16th goal of the season, a sensational return for a midfielder.

