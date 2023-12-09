Video: Liverpool fans will love to see former player score against Man United inside five minutes

Man United have fallen behind in their match with Bournemouth inside the opening five minutes and the goal came courtesy of former Liverpool star Dominic Solanke. 

The Cherries have been in good form of late and were expected to be a tough opponent for the Manchester club at Old Trafford today.

With that being said, no one would have expected Erik ten Hag’s team to be behind within five minutes and that happened when the Red Devils gave the ball away in their own half. Lewis Cook would then burst into the box and pick out Solanke, who produced a lovely finish.

This will go down well with Liverpool fans as they will find joy in one of their former stars scoring against their biggest rivals a week before they clash at Anfield.

Pictures from beIN Sports and +Foot Direct.

