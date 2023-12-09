Video: Liverpool’s Alisson Becker emulates Gordon Banks with astonishing save at Palace

A fairly equal Saturday lunchtime kick-off between Crystal Palace and Liverpool was brought to life midway through the first-half thanks to an astonishing save from Alisson Becker.

The Eagles had broken down their right-hand side and as the ball was played in from Jordan Ayew to Jefferson Lerma, the Palace man hit it at pace for what seemed a certain goal.

Somehow, just as Gordon Banks had done way back in 1970 against Pele, Alisson managed to scramble and divert the ball onto the post and out of danger.

It was a truly stunning save.

That's an outrageous save from Alisson! ? WOW ? pic.twitter.com/sEaxszf92z — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 9, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sports