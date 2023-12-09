Video: Liverpool’s Alisson Becker emulates Gordon Banks with astonishing save at Palace

Crystal Palace FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

A fairly equal Saturday lunchtime kick-off between Crystal Palace and Liverpool was brought to life midway through the first-half thanks to an astonishing save from Alisson Becker.

The Eagles had broken down their right-hand side and as the ball was played in from Jordan Ayew to Jefferson Lerma, the Palace man hit it at pace for what seemed a certain goal.

More Stories / Latest News
January switch beckons for £60m Tottenham man with 20 goals in 48 appearances
28-year-old creative winger wants to play for West Ham next season
Man Utd line up move to land Newcastle man with Sir Jim Ratcliffe approval

Somehow, just as Gordon Banks had done way back in 1970 against Pele, Alisson managed to scramble and divert the ball onto the post and out of danger.

It was a truly stunning save.

Pictures from TNT Sports

More Stories Alisson Becker Gordon Banks Jefferson Lerma Jordan Ayew Pele

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.