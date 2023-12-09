Video: Mohamed Salah draws Liverpool level 94 seconds after Crystal Palace star sent off

Crystal Palace FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have drawn level with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park courtesy of Mohamed Salah which came just 94 seconds after Jordan Ayew was sent off for the Eagles. 

The home side took the lead in the clash from the penalty spot after the referee controversially awarded it after a long period of time had passed.

Palace had control over the match but that changed when Ayew was sent off for a second yellow card during minute 75.

94 seconds later, Liverpool would equalise through Salah as the Reds winger’s shot deflected into the Palace net to help him reach 200 goals for the Merseyside club.

The momentum is now with Klopp’s men and they will be pushing hard for a goal.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Liverpool’s Alisson Becker emulates Gordon Banks with astonishing save at Palace
January switch beckons for £60m Tottenham man with 20 goals in 48 appearances
28-year-old creative winger wants to play for West Ham next season
More Stories Jordan Ayew Mohamed Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.