Video: Mohamed Salah draws Liverpool level 94 seconds after Crystal Palace star sent off

Liverpool have drawn level with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park courtesy of Mohamed Salah which came just 94 seconds after Jordan Ayew was sent off for the Eagles.

The home side took the lead in the clash from the penalty spot after the referee controversially awarded it after a long period of time had passed.

Palace had control over the match but that changed when Ayew was sent off for a second yellow card during minute 75.

94 seconds later, Liverpool would equalise through Salah as the Reds winger’s shot deflected into the Palace net to help him reach 200 goals for the Merseyside club.

The momentum is now with Klopp’s men and they will be pushing hard for a goal.