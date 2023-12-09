Video: Player grabs Andrea Pirlo by the collar and shakes him wildly in crazy scenes

Sebastiano Esposito scored twice to help Sampdoria beat Lecco twice earlier today.

Italian legend Andrea Pirlo who is managing the Genoa based side is on a great form with 4 wins out 5.

Esposito , on loan from Inter Milan , has been a key player for Pirlo’s side and proved to be the difference maker once again today.

With just minutes left in the game to finish, Pirlo took Esposito off and what followed was something quite bizarre.

The Italian player grabbed his manager by the collar and started shaking him wildly before ultimately embracing each other, as the duo celebrated in a rather unusual madder.

The manager certainly did not seem to mind being roughed up like that but it not everyday you see a manager being manhandled this way by a player!

Watch below: