West Ham have set an asking price for 26-year-old key man amid transfer links

West Ham United attacker Jarrod Bowen has been linked with the move away from the club in recent weeks.

The 26-year-old has been linked with clubs like Liverpool, but the Hammers are unwilling to sell him any time soon and they will demand a substantial amount of money if any club comes calling.

A report from TeamTalk claims that West Ham will demand around £100 million for the winger.

The attacker currently earns around £150,000 a week at West Ham and he has a contract contract with them until the summer of 2030. West Ham are under no pressure to sell the attacker and any club hoping to sign him will have to pay a premium.

Bowen has established himself as one of the best attackers in the Premier League and he has nine goals to his name this season.

That said, the 26-year-old winger is entering the peak years of his career and he might want to join a big club in the near future. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

West Ham have done quite well recently and they won the UEFA Europa Conference league last season. They are competing in the UEFA Europa League this season and they will hope to win that as well. However, they are unlikely to be able to compete for trophies like the Premier League or the Champions League.

Bowen will have to join the elite clubs in order to compete for these trophies and it remains to be seen whether he is attracted to a potential exit in the coming months.