West Ham have reportedly put a £100 million price tag on Jarrod Bowen to ward off interested clubs.

The Hammers have had a fantastic start to this season as they try to find the balance between domestic and European football.

Despite their injury crisis to their forward line with the likes of Michail Antonio sidelined, West Ham have managed to find the back of the net consistently thanks to Bowen.

The English star has already got 12 goal contributions this season and as a result, is attracting a lot of attention from other clubs.

However, according to TEAMTalk, West Ham has placed a £100 million price tag on the English winger’s head.

The club clearly see Bowen as irreplaceable and will try everything in their power to keep him at the London Stadium.

They may also try to add more firepower to their squad in the January transfer window with a new striker potentially on the table.

If Moyes can add a capable centre-forward to their lineup to compliment Mohammed Kudus and Bowen, they could put together a serious run in the Premier League and Europa League.