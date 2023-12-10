Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Bundesliga striker Serhou Guirassy.

The 27-year-old has been in spectacular form for VfB Stuttgart this season, scoring 18 goals across all competitions so far. Apparently, he could leave for a fee of less than €20 million in January and journalist Florian Plettenberg has now revealed that the striker is open to concrete talks with Manchester United next month.

That said, the 27-year-old still plans to stay in Stuttgart until the summer. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can convince him to move to the Premier League midway through the season.

The Red Devils are in desperate need of a goalscorer and Guirassy could prove to be a useful addition. Although they spent a substantial amount of money on Rasmus Hojlund at the start of the season, the talented young striker needs more time to get to grips with the Premier League and signing an established striker would make sense in January.

The 27-year-old Bundesliga forward certainly fits the profile. He is full of confidence right now and he could hit the ground running in the Premier League and shoulder the goalscoring responsibility at Old Trafford.

? News Serhou #Guirassy: ManUtd has inquired about him! They are aware of the financial details now! ?? The 27 y/o is among their top candidates for winter as he can leave #VfB for less than €20m in January

?? No verbal agreement yet; early stage. #Guirassy, open for… pic.twitter.com/yj7zXoihm4 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 9, 2023

The likes of Marcus Rashford have not been at their best this season either. Investing in a quality goalscorer should be a top priority for Manchester United in January.

The Red Devils are now aware of the financials required to complete the transfer and it remains to be seen how their talks with the striker unfold next month.