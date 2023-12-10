Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs keen on signing the Belgian attacker Lois Openda.

A report from Fichajes claims that the Gunners will compete with Manchester United and Manchester City for the RB Leipzig centre forward.

The 23-year-old has been a phenomenal form for the club this season, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists across all competitions. His performances have attracted the attention of the top clubs and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can get the deal done.

Chelsea and Newcastle United are keeping tabs on the Belgian attacker as well.

He has a contract with the German club until the summer of 2028 and he is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition. The striker joined RB Leipzig from Lens in the summer and the German outfit will not want to sell him after just a few months at the club.

It is fair to assume that Arsenal might have to wait until the summer transfer window for any potential move. The Gunners could certainly use another reliable goal scorer in their ranks.

Gabriel Jesus has done quite well since his move from Manchester City but he is not a prolific goalscorer. Openda could be the ideal partner for him and he could share the goalscoring burden at the Emirates.

A move to Arsenal would certainly be a step up in his career and he could be tempted to join one of the biggest clubs in the country. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can fend off the competition from their Premier League rivals.