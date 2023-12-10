“It is still a dream of mine” – Arsenal legend reveals plans to buy club in England

Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp has spoken out on his plans to buy a League One club at some point in the near future.

The Dutchman, who remains one of the greatest players in Premier League history, was recently part of a consortium alongside other footballing greats like Henrik Larsson, that came close to purchasing Wycombe Wanderers.

That deal ultimately fell through, but Bergkamp has spoken to Dutch media about still wanting to try getting a deal done for another League One team.

“Wycombe Wanderers was a nice project – and we were very far along with it. It only fell through at the end,” Bergkamp said.

“Together with Phillip Cocu, Ronald Koeman, Dirk Kuyt, Henrik Larsson and (agent) Rob Jansen we were going to buy the shares.

“It is still a dream of mine to develop players, run an academy, and use all our knowledge and experience to get promoted.”

He added: “I am convinced that with a club in League One, with real football knowledge, you can get promoted to the Championship within five years, 10 years at most.”

Bergkamp was also involved with an attempt to buy Arsenal a few years ago, as he teamed up with Spotify owner Daniel Ek and fellow Arsenal legends Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira, though the Kroenkes turned this down.

It remains to be seen if Bergkamp will ever be involved with the Gunners again, as he’s yet to do much in terms of a coaching career, aside from a spell as assistant manager at Ajax a few years ago.