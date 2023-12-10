Arsenal open to January offers for defender wanted by Serie A giants

Arsenal are reportedly willing to let Jakub Kiwior leave in January.

The Polish centre-back, who joined the Gunners from Italian side Spezia Calcio at the start of the year, is a candidate to leave London during the winter market.

Wanted by AC Milan, who are expected to attack the January window in search of at least one new defender, Kiwior, 23, is thought to be the Serie A giants’ top target.

And although Arsenal’s stance remained unknown up until now, according to a recent report from TuttoMercatoWeb, Mikel Arteta has finally given the green light for the 23-year-old to sound out a new challenge.

Struggling for minutes at the Emirates as Arteta continues with Gabriel and William Saliba at the heart of his defence, there has been little place for Kiwior, who has started in just eight Premier League games since his arrival.

Consequently, with AC Milan able to offer the Poland international regular minutes, seeing the defender push for a mid-season transfer would be far from surprising — that is, of course, unless Arsenal find themselves early favourites for the league title, in which case, Kiwior, like any player, may opt to bide his time in search of a Premier League winner’s medal.