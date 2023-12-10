Aston Villa defender tipped to make surprise return to former club

Alex Moreno could reportedly return to Real Betis.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, who claim the full-back, who joined Aston Villa last summer, is a candidate to return to his former side.

Despite starting life in the Midlands well, Moreno, 30, has been forced to sit on the sidelines for an extended period after a hamstring injury in the summer halted his progress.

However, now back to full fitness, the 30-year-old, who was introduced as a late substitute during the Villains’ 1-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday, is looking to revive his career.

Witnessing Lucas Digne become Emery’s first-choice left-back, Moreno may find it difficult to reclaim his once-nailed-on starting place though.

And tipped to return to Real Betis, despite leaving less than 12 months ago, Villa’s number 15, who is valued at just under £15 million (TM), could find his next challenge is a familiar one.

During his first year at Villa Park, Moreno, who has two-and-a-half-years left on his deal, has scored one goal and registered three assists in 23 games in all competitions.