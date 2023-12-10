Aston Villa star gives blunt response to title talk after emphatic win

John McGinn has stated that he is ‘banning any talk of the title’ after their victory on Saturday evening.

Aston Villa has climbed up to third place in the Premier League table after their hard-fought 1-0 win against Arsenal at Villa Park.

Unai Emery’s side continues their impressive record of 15 consecutive wins at home after dispatching title contenders Arsenal and Manchester City in the same week.

This has sparked a lot of talk about a potential title charge from Emery’s men but speaking after Saturday’s win, captain McGinn shrugged off any ‘title talk’.

“I’m banning the T-word,” he told Premier League broadcasters.

“It’s gameweek 16 so there’s a long way to go.

“We respect everyone round about us who have been in this position for years. We’re newbies – if we can keep it up, we’ll see.”

The Scottish midfielder scored the winner after a smart turn in the box before he rifled the ball past David Raya.

If they are to launch a title charge they will need to improve their away form starting with Brentford next weekend after their Europa Conference League clash with HŠK Zrinjski Mostar.