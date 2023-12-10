Aston Villa to intensify pursuit of €60-rated Arsenal, Liverpool target after Emery’s request

Aston Villa are reportedly keen on signing the Villareal midfielder Alex Baena.

A report from Fichajes claims that Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has a close relationship with a 22-year-old midfielder from their time together at Villarreal and he has requested the Aston Villa hierarchy to sign the player.

The West Midlands club are now ready to intensify their efforts to sign the player. Aston Villa, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are all keeping tabs on the promising midfielder and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Arsenal have been overly dependent on Martin Odegaard for creativity and control in the final third. They could certainly use more options at their disposal. The 22-year-old will add more depth and quality to the side. As for Liverpool, they have signed a number of midfielders in the summer and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to follow up on their interest and submit an offer to sign Baena

He has a contract with Villarreal until the summer of 2028 and any club hoping to sign him will have to pay his release clause. The midfielder has a release clause of €60 million in his contract.

It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa are prepared to pay that kind of money for him in January.

The West Midlands club have been outstanding in the Premier League this season and they are currently third in the league table. They will be hoping to push for UEFA Champions League qualification and they need quality signings in January in order to sustain their current in front of form and finish the season strongly.

The 22-year-old Spanish midfielder will add creativity and vision in the final third with his passing. He is likely to chip in with goals as well. Baena is likely to improve with coaching and experience and he could develop into a key player for Aston Villa in the long run.