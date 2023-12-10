Barcelona see Spurs attacker as perfect player to partner Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona believe Giovani Lo Celso would complement Robert Lewandowski perfectly, but the Spanish giants reportedly face two big problems when it comes to striking a deal.

On the lookout for a new number 10 to help Lewandowski continue his prolific goalscoring, Barcelona are thought to be targetting a new attacking midfielder ahead of the January transfer window.

And according to a recent report from SPORT, the name at the top of Xavi’s mid-season wishlist is Tottenham Hotspur’s Lo Celso.

Despite seeming like his career at Spurs was over after spending last season out on loan with Villarreal, Lo Celso, 27, has enjoyed a remarkable revival under Ange Postecoglou.

Gifted regular playing time following James Maddison’s long-term injury, Argentina’s Lo Celso has arguably been the Lilywhites’ most important player in recent matches. Not only did the 27-year-old net against Aston Villa, but the South American followed it up with a huge goal against defending champions Manchester City last weekend.

And it is that kind of form that has seen the once-outcasted midfielder linked with a blockbuster move to the Nou Camp.

It won’t be an easy deal for Barcelona to conclude though. Not only do Spurs not want to part ways with their number 18 halfway through the season, but financial restrictions, particularly the club’s wage structure, will make it almost impossible for the Catalan giants to complete a transfer.

During his three years with Spurs, Lo Celso, who has 18 months left on his contract, has scored 10 goals and registered six assists in 91 games in all competitions.