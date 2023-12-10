Bayern Munich v Manchester UCL team line-ups, live stream, TV details and tickets

Manchester United face a huge and potentially season-defining game against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night as their Champions League hopes hang by a thread.

The Red Devils currently sit bottom of their group after an awful start in Europe, though Bayern have already won the group, so might be there for the taking as Erik ten Hag’s side search for a badly-needed win at Old Trafford.

Man Utd will, however, also have one eye on the outcome of the other game between Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen, as a victory for either of them would mean they qualify ahead of the Premier League side, even if they do manage to beat Bayern.

The outcome MUFC need is a draw between Copenhagen and Galatasaray and to then pick up three points themselves against Thomas Tuchel’s side, so a lot needs to go right for them to have any hope of making it into the knockout stages.

Picking a team for this game won’t be easy, with so many United players out of form after the shock 3-0 home defeat against Bournemouth, but a likely XI for the home side could be something like this:

Man Utd XI: Onana, Maguire, Dalot, Shaw, Reguilon; Amrabat, McTominay, Fernandes; Antony, Rashford, Hojlund.

The game starts at 8pm UK time and will be broadcast on TNT Sports, while it can be streamed on Paramount+ in the US.