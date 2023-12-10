Kepa Arrizabalaga is facing an uncertain future.

The Spanish goalkeeper, currently on loan at Real Madrid, is set to find himself in limbo at the end of the season.

That’s according to a recent report from Todo Fichajes, who claim the 29-year-old goalkeeper has no place in Real Madrid, nor parent club Chelsea’s, plans.

Consequently, set to be sent back to London, Kepa, whose contract expires in 18 months, will be made available for transfer by Mauricio Pochettino for a modest £13 million.

Filling in for the injured Thibaut Courtois, who tore his ACL earlier in the year, Kepa has done a decent job, but his performances haven’t been enough to convince Carlo Ancelotti that a permanent deal is worth pursuing,

There is one La Liga team that could make a move for the struggling 29-year-old though.

Seven-time Europa League winners Sevilla, who are on the lookout for a long-term replacement for Bono, who joined Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal last summer, have emerged as frontrunners for the Chelsea loanee’s signature.

Although thought to be willing to offer the goalkeeper an escape from his Stamford Bridge nightmare, Sevilla are unlikely to meet Chelsea’s £13 million valuation, therefore, ‘tough negotiations’ are expected to take place in the summer.

During his brief spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, Kepa, who signed for Chelsea in a £72 million deal in 2018 (Sky Sports), has kept six clean sheets from his first 13 appearances in all competitions.